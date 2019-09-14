Tom Ridge makes a stop in Erie at TREC Sunset Celebration

Former Secretary of Homeland security, Tom Ridge, makes a stop in Erie tonight.

Ridge attended the TREC Sunset Celebration at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. In addition to speaking at the ceremony, Ridge also reflected on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. He tells us that America has learned a few things since that day, ultimately toughness and resilience.

“We’ve begun to put the threat of terrorism into perspective,” Ridge said. “We now know that our emergency professionals, intelligence community, our police and fire, military, we’re focused on preventing another terrorist attack.”

JET 24 Action News Director Lou Baxter served as tonight’s emcee.