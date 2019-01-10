Tom Ridge meets emergency personnel who helped save his life Video

Former Homeland Security Director and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge was back in Austin, Texas this week to meet with the first responders who, he says, saved his life.

Ridge was the keynote speaker at the National Association of EMS Physicians for their annual conference. There, he met with the crew who responded to his heart attack in November of 2017.

Ridge was in Austin then for a speaking engagement when he woke up in his hotel room to a heart attack. Ridge credits the care he received in the first critical moments with allowing him to recover.