The US Postal Service is asking you to help them Stamp Out Hunger.

All you need to do is place non-perishable food items into a bag or box and leave it outside for your mail carrier tomorrow morning.

This is the 28th year that the National Association of Letter Carriers is teaming up with the Second Harvest Food Bank for the nation’s largest single-day food drive.

Volunteers will come around and collect the items or you can drop them off yourself at several collection centers.