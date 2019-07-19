Too much screen time linked to attention problems in children

Parents of preschoolers know the challenges of keeping their kids from watching screens all day long.

Now, a recent study shows the more screen time little ones get, the more problems they have paying attention.

The study looked at data on more than 2 thousand children. Researchers found that children by age 5 who spent two hours or more per day looking at screens, were 7.7 times more likely to meet criteria for a diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder than children who watched screens for 30 minutes or less.

“Screen time has become a substitute for boredom. Children have not learned to manage their boredom, to actually discover something that is going to occupy their attention, other than the automatic bells and whistles of screen time,” said Doctor Michael Manos PhD, Cleveland Clinic.

Doctor Manos admits easy access to screens makes it difficult for children to avoid them all together. He suggest parents watch videos with their children, which allows them to participate in the activity together, and help their children build important skills.