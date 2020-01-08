Toomey, Laughlin, Wentling to honor Erie County Cold War-era Veterans

TALLADEGA, AL – MAY 05: A giant American Flag waves above the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 5, 2013 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey is partnering with Senator Dan Laughlin and Representative Parke Wentling to honor Cold War-era veterans.

Senator Toomey is working with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide certificates for United States veterans and Department of Defense civilian employees who reside in Erie County for their honorable service during the Cold War.

Anyone who worked for the U.S. Government at any time during the Cold War era—Sept. 2, 1945 through Dec. 26, 1991—is eligible, provided their service to the country was faithful and honorable. National Guard and Reserve Soldiers are eligible. Contractors and volunteers are not eligible.

Those who are currently active duty military or civilian employees of the U.S. government are also eligible if they had at least one day of honorable service during the Cold War-era.

Applications for the Cold War recognition must be received by Friday, January 31, 2020.

For more information and applications, please contact one of the following offices:

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey

17 South Park Row

Erie, PA 16501

Phone: (814) 453-3010

Senator Dan Laughlin

1314 Griswold Plaza

Erie, PA 16501

Phone: (814) 453-2515

Representative Parke Wentling

395 High Street

PO Box 17

Conneaut Lake, PA 16316

Phone: (814) 382-7200