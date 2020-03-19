1  of  4
Tops Friendly Markets to offer special store hours for senior citizens

Senior citizens concerned about getting food and other supplies are getting some help from one local supermarket chain.

Tops Friendly Markets will now be offering special early hours for customers who are 60 years or older.

Every Tuesday and Thursday the stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. for seniors only.

There will be no proof of age needed to shop early as store managers hope the community will not abuse this privilege.

There are also curbside and pick up services available to help those seniors get the supplies they need.

