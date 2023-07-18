A local food bank is receiving a large donation from a supermarket.

Top’s Friendly Markets is partnering with Kellogg’s to make a donation of $7,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.

According to the director of corporate communications for Top’s, Kellogg’s and Top’s have similar missions to eradicate hunger and improve the lives of children.

She stated food insecurity is all around us and needs to be addressed.

“When they came to us and said this is part of our summer campaign to make sure that we’re helping to nourish our children in our community, we were right there in step with them. So we are very excited to start this initiative. It’s starting here in Pennsylvania, but they’re also going to make an impact in Buffalo as well as Syracuse,” said Kathy Sautter, director of corporate communications, Top’s Friendly Markets.

Sautter stated the need for food is year-long and encourages people to give back.