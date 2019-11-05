Tops to honor U.S. Veterans and Active Duty Military with 11 percent discount on Veterans Day

Tops Friendly Markets announced today that they will honor U.S. Veterans, active duty military, reserve, and retired military personnel with an 11 percent discount on their grocery bill on Veterans Day.

On Monday, November 11, 2019, Tops Markets will honor an 11 percent discount off of a total order to all veterans and immediate family members in the same household, who shop at any Tops location.

Customers must present proof of service.

“The respect and gratitude we have for the people who serve and have served in the military is immeasurable, and for that we are forever grateful,” said Frank Curci, Tops Chief Executive Officer. “We wanted to support local military personnel by giving back to our associates and customers who have courageously defended our country and made many sacrifices through their military service.”