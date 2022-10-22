Two local JV football teams teamed up to help a special player get a chance to play on the field.

Max Mathe, who has Down syndrome, is a freshman at Harborcreek High School and plays on the football team. Before the JV game against Conneaut High School, his mother Holly reached out to Conneaut’s coaching staff to team up and get Max on the field.

Before halftime, Max got his chance to score a touchdown.

“He loves being part of the team so having that opportunity to get out there and be on the field is really great. It’s a wonderful feeling as a parent. It’s a great feeling for him,” said Holly Mathe, Max’s mother.

After seeing how great of an experience it has been for Max, Holly hopes more teams in the area consider participating as well.