A historical site in Millcreek Township will soon be burned to the ground after sitting vacant for some time.

The former Aviation Club on West Lake Road will be used as a training opportunity for volunteer fire departments and Millcreek Township Police at the end of August.

Before the controlled burn takes place, we got an inside look at the building that has significant water and structural damage.

Habitat for Humanity recently went through the building to take anything that could be reused at its ReStore.

“What’s been important to this neighborhood in this community is that neighborhood feel of a restaurant. There’s a very large deck, it’s accessible and open to everyone. We will replicate that in the future,” said Laura Guncheon, vp, project management office, Erie Management Group.

If all goes as planned, a 300 seat restaurant will be built by next fall.