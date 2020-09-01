Tourism experts speak out about the new Hampton Inn on the Bayfront

This week’s Erie’s newest Bayfront hotel opens with over 90 available rooms. Some people however are not sure if there is a market to fill that space.

We spoke to tourism experts who say there is a demand for this type of business.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, people are actually visiting Erie more than neighboring cities.

“Buffalo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Rochester, the two Niagara Falls while we are at sixty percent, the closest one to us was 42% in occupancy, so we seem to be rebounding a little bit better,” said John Oliver, President of Visit Erie.

Business experts said that the fact that the hotel is on the Bayfront will be convenient for those going to conventions and a desirable destination for tourists.

“The market is definitely okay with having another waterfront hotel because I think in general people would rather stay on the water,” said Jake Rouch, Vice President of Economic Development for the Erie Regional Chamber.

If the new hotel is successful, it could lead to more development on Erie’s Bayfront.

“I think we all continue to wait for others to see the promise of the waterfront and invest so I think the Hampton Inn’s success and seeing how it works could spur larger developers to come in and look at former GFA sites for development,” said Rouch.

Even Scott Enterprises has plans for another Bayfront Hotel. Some people say that this will lead to more tourism when it is completed.

“At this point in time what they are looking to develop would continue to add to our tourism product to entice more visitors,” said Oliver.

The new Bayfront Hotel bar and restaurant, a $22 million investment, is expected to open sometime in October.