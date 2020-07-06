Tourism picking back up for Erie County

Since entering the green phase, tourism has slowly picked up for Erie County according to VisitErie.

President of VisitErie John Oliver says he is waiting to get weekend numbers from places like Splash Lagoon and Waldameer. From the feedback Oliver has received, the numbers are positive.

He adds that having places like the zoo and casino open again has helped to bring visitors back to the area.

“We have seen in terms of hotel occupancy, we’ve seen that ticking upwards. It appears this weekend was a very good weekend for hotels. We’ve seen through the month of may we were running about 20 percent,” says Oliver.

Oliver says this is just the start of getting back. However, Erie tourism will not match last years numbers and will take about a year or longer to get back.