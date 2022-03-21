Video curtesy of Tyler Youschak.

Just before 9 p.m. on March 21., crews from Platea Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tow truck fire on I-90.

The incident was located at the 13 MM of I-90 westbound near the Beckman Road overpass.

Upon arrival crews found a fully involved flatbed tow truck with the individual safely outside of the truck awaiting for first responders.

Crews set up traffic control to reduce the westbound traffic on I-90 to one lane to give firefighters room to work.

Crews had a quick attack on the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the flames once arriving on scene.