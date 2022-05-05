“He had difficulty breathing, so I tried calling 911. I called 911 several times and it kept dropping my call,” said Evelyn Toskin, Harborcreek resident.

Toskin found herself in a scary situation when her husband had trouble breathing and she tried relentlessly to call 911.

Because of a lack of cell reception, Toskin said she got no response from 911. She resorted to calling an EMS service from Millcreek.

“They did come but it was a considerable wait for him,” Toskin said.

In emergency situations like Toskin’s that no one wants to find themselves in.

On Thursday, May 5, Pennsylvania State Reps. Pat Harkins and Bob Merski organized a town hall meeting to hear from people about their experiences.

“We live down by the lake and the cell phone reception has always been spotty,” said Patrick Traphagen, Harborcreek resident.

People in attendance at the townhall said they hope that a plan will be in place soon to have better Wi-Fi in the area.

“Today was all abut gathering information about where the areas along the lakeshore are that people are having trouble with cell service so we can go back to the providers and get some results for folks,” said State Rep. Bob Merski, (D) 2nd District.

There is no timeline for a plan as of right now. Some worry, however, that the solution could impact the environment at Presque Isle State Park.

“If you begin to tear down trees because foliage can interfere and you get into, whatever. you start disturbing the very think that makes Presque Isle Presque Isle,” said Alma Skryeczak, Erie resident.

Representatives from T-Mobile and AT&T were at the meeting. They said they look forward to creating plans with the two state representatives to help bring better Wi-Fi connection to the area.