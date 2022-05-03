A live town hall is set to take place on Thursday, May 5 to address cell service problems on Presque Isle, Lake Erie and the surrounding shore.

The town hall will be hosted by Pennsylvania state Reps. Pat Harkins and Bob Merski.

According to a news release, the goal of the town hall is to identify the scope of the problem and open a dialog on any meaningful solutions.

Residents, business owners, local groups, county and state officials along with other stakeholders will be brought together for the discussion.

The town hall will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center at 301 Peninsula Drive. It will be held in Room 112.