One township in Erie County has avoided a tax increase for more than several decades now.

Harborcreek supervisors passed the 2023 budget this evening. The township has passed budgets without a tax increase for more than 30 years, 33 to be exact. One supervisor says he believes residents appreciate their efforts to keep costs down.

“It is the 33rd year in a row that we haven’t raised real estate taxes. We realize that we’re very lucky to be able to do that, we don’t have a lot of burdens that places like cities have. But, we think that through prudent management, through smart decisions and our folks having accepted the way we do business here, I think are all a factor in us not raising taxes,” said Dean Pepicello, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.