Township roads closed in Summit and Harborcreek

Township officials say your commute to and from home could be detoured for the next month or two.





In Summit Township, Supervisor Jack Lee reports Old French Rd will be closed for about 30 days, starting Friday September 20th. A bridge located about 100 yards south of Townhall Rd is being replaced.

Motorists are advised to seek another route.

Belle Road in Harborcreek Township will be closed beginning Monday September 23rd between Depot and Davison for a major culvert replacement. The work, in a stream crossing just east of Depot Road, is expected to take up to 2 months.

Motorists are advised to use any of the other adjacent local roads as an alternative route. Local traffic is advised to access from Davison Road.