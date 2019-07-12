Townville Old Home Days celebrates 50 years of festivities

Townville Old Home Day’s celebrates 50 years of festivities.

Activities include a parade Saturday morning, a car cruise, and games for all ages. The event serves as a fundraiser to support new equipment purchases for the Townville Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service.

Organizers said it’s special to celebrate the 50 anniversary, because it speaks to the hard work of the community.

“It takes a lot of work to get to 50 years and to have the community support for 50 years to get us here,” Josh Manuel, Co-Chair.

Townville Old Home Days will run until Saturday.