Cambridge Springs, PA– April 27, 2018 — Responding to a call of need is what Townville Ambulance Service is very accustomed to doing – the recent partner in their quest to serve might surprise you though. In 2017 it was announced that Cambridge Area Volunteer Ambulance Service would cease service as of January 2018.

Volunteers at Townville Ambulance Service knew this would certainly have an impact on the quality of life in their neighboring communities as well as increase the need for their service. They quickly began to put a plan in place and prepared to step up to the challenge to help. In order to service more people and a larger area, a larger and more advanced ambulance would be needed.

A local volunteer with the Ambulance Service heard from another local fire department that Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative had a program that might be able to help them. After contacting the Co-op, the volunteer learned that the rumor was true and began working with the local electric cooperative on the details to apply for a Rural Economic Community Assistance (RECA) loan. Linda King, Vice President of Communications & Energy Solutions, worked with volunteers to put together the loan package that would be supported by the Northwestern REC Board in December, 2017 and later approved by the Co-op’s Harrisburg-based, Pennsylvania Rural Electric Cooperative/ Allegheny Electric Cooperative, loan committee. It’s important to note that the funds come from the Harrisburg-based organization, not the local cooperative. King notes, “We are the local conduit to the funds and our communities reap the benefits.”

“Today all the planning and work has come together to make our rural community stronger and safer,” says Mary Grill, President & CEO of Northwestern REC. Grill further explains, “Concern for Community is a core principle of cooperatives and this is just one way we work together with local organizations to empower them.”

The official signing of the loan documents today demonstrates the continued need for the RECA program that began in 1998. “The RECA program is a great way for cooperatives to demonstrate their commitment to their communities, said PREA/Allegheny President & CEO Frank Betley. “By partnering with Townville Ambulance and helping to improve the quality of life in rural areas, Northwestern is showing that commitment. It truly lives up to the co-op principle of ‘concern for community.’”

Northwestern REC has been identified by Touchstone Energy Best Practices as one of the leading cooperatives in the Nation on member engagement. Northwestern REC is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative providing service to over 20,000 locations in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Venango and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania and Ashtabula County, Ohio.

