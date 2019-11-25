Toxicology results released for 17-year-old Cathedral Prep student who passed away at an off-campus Penn State party

The Centre County Coroner has released his finding in the death of a Cathedral Prep student who died last month.

Jack Schoenig died on October 19th at an off-campus party at Penn State University.

The Centre County Coroner says Schoenig passed away after inhaling Nitrous Oxide at a fraternity house.

The 17-year-old Cathedral Prep senior was visiting with friends when he collapsed and died.

The fraternity was suspended shortly after Schoenig’s death.

No word if any charges will be filed following the death.