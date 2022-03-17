(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Those toys in cardboard boxes in attics throughout Erie could be worth money, and an upcoming toy roadshow is an opportunity to find out if what’s tucked away in storage is worth a small sum or just your average clutter.

The FX Vintage Toy Roadshow will roll into town 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 31, at Courtyard by Marriot’s Ambassador Conference Center (7792 Peach St. in Erie).

“These shows have been unbelievably successful,” said Mark Leinberger, general manager of the Toy Roadshow. “This is a great opportunity for the folks in the area to clean out their closets and attics and discover what toy treasures may be hiding there.”

According to an event announcement, The Roadshow is looking for collectible toys like, “Madame Alexander dolls, pressed steel cars and trucks, 1960s G.I. Joe action figures, Barbie dolls, tin wind up and battery operated toys, Redline Hot Wheels, slot cars, Matchbox cars, vintage 1970s Star Wars, Shogun Warriors, 1980s He-Man, Thundercats and Transformers.

Appraisals during the show are free.

“Residents often sell their toys when they find out just how much they’re worth,” the announcement said. “A mere cleaning of the house can maybe bring hundreds of dollars to someone with the right item.”

Additional details are available on the roadshow’s website.