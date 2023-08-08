A $10 million project is in the process of being completed in Summit Township.

Toyota of Erie is relocating from Millcreek to Summit Township — just south of Auto Express Kia.

Preston Auto Group purchased 35 acres for about $850,000.

“The planning commission approved them in December of 2021. Erie County approved them on February 18, 2022, and the supervisors approved them last year, December 19, 2022,” said Tamara Cass, zoning administrator for Summit Township.

The new building is approximately 48,000 square feet which is an expansion from their current property.

It will include a showroom with a display of vehicles as well as 581 parking spaces on the outside.

“We’ve actually been fortunate enough to build quite a few car dealerships here in town, so we’re used to building car dealerships. This one had a little bit more wetlands to deal with in the beginning,” said Rob Doyle, president of Frontier General Contracting.

Frontier General Contracting is working on the dealership, and Doyle explained that the project is on schedule. He said step one was to move the wetlands.

Workers then cleared the site and began the foundation.

“Eventually the building will start coming out of the ground and the goal would be to get a roof on it right before wintertime,” Doyle added.

Cass also said that completing this project will enhance other developments in the township.

“It’s still booming here in Summit. We have a lot of businesses that are replacing existing businesses. I think it’s based on location. There’s not a lot of dilapidated property in this area and they see this as an attractive location. Because of our zoning ordinance, I think we try to keep everything clean and up to par,” Cass added.

The dealership is projected to be completed early summer 2024.