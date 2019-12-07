Toys distributed to area children all thanks to the U.S. Marines

Toys were handed out this morning thanks to the U.S. Marines and Toys for Tots.

Volunteers put together a bag of toys for every boy and girl. Families that qualify for the program had the chance to stop by the Marine Reserve Center and pick up toys for the holidays.

More than 20,000 toys were donated to families that are less fortunate during the holiday season.

“it’s very important, the holidays are all about giving, there’s a lot of kids that come in here asking where’s Santa Claus, that makes us feel really special we enjoy helping out our community.” said Jordan Bretz, Marines Corps Corporal.

The program is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and just celebrated its 63rd year of operation in Erie County.