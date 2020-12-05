Toys for Tots distribution continues Sunday

The season of giving and Christmas spirit continues.

Many needy families got some help today putting Christmas presents under the tree in this time of need.

Chelsea Swift was live in the control room after speaking to volunteers at Toys for Tots this distribution weekend.

This year, the distribution is at the Millcreek Mall Plaza. All families receiving gifts were prescreened, and are picking up gifts from their cars.

One volunteer says this has been a tough year for everyone and that she’s glad to be able to give back.

“Making somebody else’s Christmas better, cause it’s not always about receiving, it’s about giving to other people and giving back and just volunteering and helping these families that don’t always get what they want,” said Kylye Parmeter, volunteer, McDowell JROTC.

Volunteering with Toys for Tots has helped her gain a new perspective and helps her get in the holiday spirit of giving.

“Being able to give all these kids all these wonderful gifts and having all these wonderful volunteers and donations, it just makes me feel so happy that these families can have something this year,” said Parmeter.

Toys for Tots annual distribution looks a little different this year. Those receiving gifts were prescreened through Erie County Assistance Agencies.

“They came in during open enrollment. They verified through the 18th to the 21st, the majority of them did…” said Sgt. Cody Cloudman, Toys for Tots coordinator, Erie County.

Sgt. Cloudman added the distribution is taking place over the course of two days. Last names A-M are receiving toys on Saturday, and names N-Z are receiving toys on Sunday.

“I think it’s extremely important to still provide that service and the toys for the children in Erie County. Given the circumstances we’re meeting all safety requirements,” said Sgt. Cloudman.

Sunday, Toys for Tots distribution will continue at the Millcreek Mall Plaza from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.