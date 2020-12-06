Toys for Tots distribution for last names N-Z taking place Sunday

Toys for Tots distribution continues Sunday.

Last names A-M received toys on Saturday, Dec. 5. Last names N-Z are receiving toys on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. outside the Millcreek Mall, between Five Below and Carter’s.

Over 1,700 families will receive donations from Toys for Tots this year.

“Serving here as an assistant coordinator; knowing what we do and how we can make a difference in the community is a blessing to have,” said Sgt. Gabe Victorio, coordinator, Toys for Tots Erie County.

Families who did not take part in the pre-enrollment can pick up a toy on Sunday, December 6 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. with verification forms.