Toys for Tots distribution taking place outside Millcreek Mall

Santa’s helpers are getting ready to assist the big guy as he distributes toys to needy families this weekend.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves are helping Santa to ensure any child in need of a toy receives one for the holidays. For weeks, the marines have been accepting donated toys.

Now, it’s time to distribute them.

Over 1,700 families will receive donations from Toys for Tots this year.

Families who took part in the pre-enrollment can pick up their toy Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Toys for Tots location beside Five Below, which is located outside the Millcreek Mall.

“Serving here as an assistant coordinator; knowing what we do and how we can make a difference in the community is a blessing to have,” said Sgt. Gabe Victorio, coordinator, Toys for Tots Erie County.

Families who did not take part in the pre-enrollment can pick up a toy on Sunday, December 6 from 6 until 8 p.m.