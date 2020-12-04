Toys for Tots distribution to take place over the weekend

Santa’s helpers from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are preparing to help the big guy out tomorrow with their toy distribution.

Despite a snow storm of a year, Toys for Tots continued their mission to ensure children in Erie County remain on Santa’s nice list.

This year surpassed last years goal. The final number of donated toys has not yet been released.

Distribution will take place on December 5 & 6 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. next to FiveBelow.

More than 1,700 families will receive donations from Toys for Tots. Families who took part in the pre-enrollment will take priority. Families who did not, can take part on December 6 from 6 until 8 p.m.