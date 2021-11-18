Toys for Tots holding ‘Stuff the Bus’ event Friday; families can still apply to receive toys

Toys for Tots is collecting toys ahead of the holiday season and they need your help.

Fontaine Glenn was live at the Toys for Tots Headquarters with more.

Enrollment is open until 3 p.m. Thursday, so if you are a family in need of toys this Christmas, don’t worry, there’s still time.

Friday, Toys for Tots is teaming up with EMTA for the fourth annual “Stuff the Bus” event to get even more toys for those kiddos.

Anyone can donate new, unwrapped, non-violent toys that will go straight to Toys for Tots of Erie.

Last year, Toys for Tots distributed 29,782 toys and supported 6,015 children in Erie County.

“Stuff the Bus” begins Friday. The bus will be parked at the Toys for Tots Headquarters at the Millcreek Mall from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Click here to apply for toys and for more information on Toys for Tots.

