Toys For Tots kicks off collecting over 1,300 toys for local children

Over 1,300 local children will now have a Merry Christmas thanks to Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marine Corps.

November 6th kicked off the Toys For Tots over at the Peach Street Walmart parking lot.

Families stopped by to drop off new and used toys that will be going to needy children.

Organizers said that they already received hundreds of donations as well as a lot of money contributions.

“For us to be able to help and bring that joy to these kids is amazing for them to be able to have a merry Christmas and have these gifts where they may have not had them before and that is one reason we do what we do,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Pennsylvania State Police.

All of the toys collected will be stored at the main headquarters in the Millcreek Mall at the old Office Max.

Then on December 10th-12th families that have already signed up can pick up their toys.

