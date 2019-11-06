Toys for Tots ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event to take place this weekend

With the holiday season upon us, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots is kicking off with the help of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Annual Stuff the Cruiser event will take place this upcoming Saturday, November 9th from noon until 4 p.m. at the Peach Street Walmart in Summit Township.

Donors are being asked to donate new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for either boys or girls.

Organizers say this event is put on to help create a positive impact on a child’s life.

As an added bonus, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be there this year. It will be open to the public for tours and a chance to win a free ride.