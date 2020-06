Trace McSorley won more games at Penn State than any other quarterback.

You could say life in the NFL has been different. The Baltimore Ravens drafted McSorley in the sixth round and he spent the year as the No. 3 quarterback on the team’s roster. Of course, that will happen when Lamar Jackson wins the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

McSorley will work and wait to break through for a larger role in the NFL. He describes his time at Penn State in the video at the top of this story.