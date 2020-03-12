Tracey Daggett wins Union City Lion’s Club Citizen of the Year award

Taking pride in his community and helping to make a difference gets notice from a Union City community organization.

The Union City Lion’s Club announces Tracey Daggett as their 2019 Citizen of the Year award recipient.

The Manufactures and Business Association member has lived in Union City his entire life where he raised a family with his wife Carla.

His daughter Maria is currently serving in the U.S. Navy. Tracey also served on the Union City School Board for 10 years.

Daggett spoke about this award.

“It means a great deal. I am very proud of Union City where I come from. I think we have a lot to offer. This has been a great community for my wife and my family. We are proud to be here,” said Daggett.

The Union City Lions Club has been handing out the award since 1948.