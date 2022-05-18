According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported that a fatal crash took place on Wednesday on May 15 on Alleghany Road in the town of Hanover.

During the investigation it was determined that 75-year-old Arthur Zynda of South Dayton, NY was traveling southbound in a 2021 Ford Ranger.

Zynda failed to notice a blue new Holland farm tractor that was traveling southbound on the shoulder of the road that was being operated by 76-year-old Samuel Restivo of Jamestown, NY.

The car collided in the rear of the tractor and Restivo was ejected from said tractor.

Restivo sustained serious injuries and was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Zynda was issued a citation for unsafe passing.