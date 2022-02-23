A new business is coming to Harborcreek Township. Construction for the new property could begin as soon as this summer.

Tractor Supply is coming to Harborcreek Township on Buffalo Road.

One Harborcreek Township supervisor confirmed the company’s plan to build on the south side of Route 20, just east of Clark Road.

He says construction is expected to start this summer and this development is one of the many new businesses to come to Harborcreek.

“This is one of those businesses people love to see, so we’re happy about that. I think it’s all part of our pro growth, smart growth policy. I think Harborcreek Township and the eastern suburbs now are certainly becoming a great place to do business and Tractor Supply coming in tells us that,” said Dean Pepicello, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Harborcreek Tractor Supply could be open as soon as fall 2022.