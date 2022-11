Crews were called out to Interstate 90 and Route 89 for a tractor-trailer accident.

According to Erie County 911, a call first came in around noon on Sunday for a tractor-trailer accident on I-90 westbound at the Route 89 on-ramp. Once crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle with heavy damage and leaking fuel.

The Erie County Hazmat Team was called to the location. I-90 westbound at Route 89 was closed for several hours.

There were no reported injuries.