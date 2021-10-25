Tracy Elementary School next on the list for Millcreek School District’s renovation plan

As part of the 50 million dollar plan to renovate all school buildings in the Millcreek School District, Tracy Elementary School is next on the list.

According to the board officials, 30% of the buildings have been completed, but the newest building of 20 years, Tracy Elementary School, is next as part of a plan to make sure all schools are up to date with plumbing and other requirements.

Millcreek School Board officials say that the continuation of renovating Tracy Elementary School wont begin until 2023.

This is part of the project that will renovate all 10 buildings in the district. Thus far five buildings have been completed or are almost complete.

“The infrastructure is outdated and starting to procure parts, and it’s becoming more cost prohibited for us not to renovate,” said Aaron O’Toole, Director of Finance & Operations at Millcreek Township School District.

O’Toole said that the project began two years ago to address the electrical, mechanical, and plumbing needs in all of the buildings.

“It will have a new HVAC system, plumbing, everything within the walls then follow behind and do more cosmetic needs such as carpet, paint, and aesthetic things people see with the naked eye,” said O’Toole.

Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts said that with the renovations of the buildings, it might bring new possibilities for the school district.

“When we think about the current teacher and staff shortages, we are professing to all of our teachers or possible teachers we have building. We are committed to updating so they are coming into places that are advanced as well,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent of Millcreek School District.

If all goes according to plan, Tracy Elementary School will begin renovations in 2023.

Dr. Roberts hopes that the renovations might bring in new hires with their need for more substitute teachers.

More details will be released in next month’s meeting regarding the request for additional money.

