Trade schools lower cost alternative for those looking to fast-track their education

The push for a community college in Erie is largely driven by the high cost of higher education.

Students often come out of college with thousands of dollars in debt. With four colleges in the area there are plenty of options for a four-year education.

For those looking for an alternative, there are ways to fast-track their education. To save time and money, going to a trade school could be the perfect option to lead them to a career in an in-demand field.

“It’s a lower cost alternative. It allows someone to get training hands-on and skills and competencies and go right into the workforce that are ready to work,” said Michael Euliano, President, Institute of Medical & Business Careers.

