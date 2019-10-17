Traffic Alert: Rollover near West 26th and I-79

1  of  2
Police are urging caution following a rollover accident on West 26th Street just east of Interstate 79.

Traffic was slow going this morning along busy West 26th Street after an accident happened around 6 a.m.

Erie City Police and the Erie Fire Department responded to the accident at West 26th and Rudolph Streets.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a two-vehicle accident involving an SUV and a pickup truck.

No reports of injuries were reported, but police say to use another way around until the accident is cleared.


