Traffic along I-79 backed up several hours after two car accident sends two people to the hospital

Traffic along I-79 was backed up several hours after a two car accident sent two people to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to that accident around 1:30 this afternoon after a south-bound SUV collided with a dump truck just south of the interchange road exit.

According to reports from the scene, a man was life-flighted to the hospital and a woman was transported by ambulance.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Southbound traffic along I-79 was restored around 3:30 p.m.

