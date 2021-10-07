Traffic backed up along East Bayfront Parkway after downed utility pole and wires Thursday afternoon

A downed utility pole and wires backs up traffic along East Bayfront Parkway.

The incident happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to reports from the scene, a low hanging wire caught the load on the back of the truck. The pole snapped, causing wires to fall on the street.

Traffic was backed up a good distance while crews cleared the debris.

There were no injuries reported.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists