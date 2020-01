The Wendy’s in Edinboro where 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah was shot and killed during an attempted robbery reopened today.

Today, they are helping raise funds for Cavanah’s family.

Wendy’s is donating and matching all proceeds from today to the family of Alexander Cavanah. As you can see from the above video, the community is responding in a big way.

According to reports from the scene, traffic is backed up to the I-79 exit as people make their way to Edinboro to help.