Some road changes are coming that drivers on East 38 Street need to know about. Crews are testing the newly installed traffic light in front of the entrance to the V.A. Hospital.

All this week, the light will blink yellow to test the equipment and educate drivers that the new system is going into place.

That entrance and left turn lanes will be closed throughout the week. If all goes well the system will be fully operational and open to traffic Monday July 22.