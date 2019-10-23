Breaking News
McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate to dismiss early due to potential gas leak

Trail of Treats taking place at the Millcreek Mall tonight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The 23rd annual Trail of Treats indoor trick-or-treating is taking place tonight.

The event hosted at the Millcreek Mall brings in over 3500 kids for the event. Nearly 65 vendors and sponsors will be passing out candies. Organizers say the event allows kids to celebrate Halloween in a safe, fun and warm environment.

Trail of Treats 2019 will run today and tomorrow from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Children 12 and younger are $5 at the door. All the proceeds benefit the Achievement Center and Sarah Reed Children’s Center.

Talent from JET 24 Action News will be on hand passing out the candy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar