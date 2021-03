A crash in North East involved a train and a semi.

Firefighters were called to the railroad tracks crossing Loomis Street just before 9 p.m. tonight.

According to Erie County 911, there were no injuries reported from this crash.

The collision however split open the trailer loaded with what appears to be dressing and mayonnaise.

Loomis Street has been blocked off and train traffic has been stopped.

No word has been released yet on why the semi was on the tracks.