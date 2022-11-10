Erie Police are looking into what led to a car being struck by a train overnight.

Calls went out just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a car accident involving a train in the 1500 block of Downing Ave. in Erie.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found that no one was inside the car at the time of the accident. That portion of the road was already closed due to construction. It’s unclear at this time if that played a part in the accident.

Police are looking for the driver of that car. Anyone with information is asked to contact Erie Police.