Training for the Erie Marathon

An individual sport that not only unites thousands of people together, also brings people to Erie from around the world.

“We sold out two months ahead of time last year and this year and this year we have 42 different states including Hawaii and Alaska and 11 different countries,” said David Comi, President of the Erie Runners Club.



Now what is about erie that drives people to come from all over the world here just to run 26.2 miles, “Runners world listed us as one of the top 10 qualifiers for Boston. Last year with the weather conditions and the flat course we qualified 44 percent of those 2000 people. Doesn’t matter age, gender whatever we were right across the board 44 percent qualified,” said Comi.



The Erie Marathon has been around since 1965 and since it has evolved into an ideal race for those looking to qualify for one of the most prestigious marathons in the country. The boston marathon stands as the oldest and most challenging marathons in the world. One runner went onto explain that when realizing that he qualified when making his way through the finishline here in erie — it left a feeling he will never forget.

“It was amazing and the President of our club made these shirts that said I qualified for Boston in Erie and it was cool, just a really good feeling,” said Mike Lawrence, an Erie resident.

Those who go through this challenging experience begin to realize the importance of the advice that is given from those who accomplished this before them and one man who has ran 65 marathons in his life is sharing his advice. “I always say time on your feet means more than miles, for example if you’re going to be out there for four hours you should be out there for at least three and a half to four hours to be on your feet because you’re going to have to train your body, but mostly your mind,” said Fred Beckwith, an Erie resident.

As people get ready to make their way to Erie in all sorts of different speeds, whether its a slower pace or Boston Marathon speed its all about bringing people together. “We’ve found that giving back to the community is one thing, but then treat your volunteers a little nicer. If you have a group that wants to come volunteer for the marathon you could bring us a group of 30 people and we will give 10 dollars back per individual towards there organization,”



Regardless if you’re running to get your personal best time, to qualify for a high profile marathon , for a charity or even just to say you did it — there’s no greater feeling than crossing the finish line. The Erie Marathon will take place on September 8, 2019.

