Training is underway for the Erie Fire Department

Firefighters are hitting the ropes in order to familiarize themselves with a rare emergency situation.

We took an inside look a the Erie Fire Department and their yearly training.

The fire department is reaching for all sorts of heights to prepare for any situation.

This training is testing both physical and mental strength for the firefighters.

Erie firefighters are rising to the challenge to help each other through different training scenarios.

“We are doing an aerial high line rescue if we had a patient down here we’d need to get them back up and over. We could do it with swift water rescue, pits, anything that we need to get down and have an angle that have to get over,” said Alan Jageman, Rookie Firefighter.

In the second part of the training, members of the fire department went to the top of the bicentennial tower in order to learn how to properly propel.

As firefighters work to navigate how to handle unfamiliar situations. it is also causing bonding between the veterans and the rookies.

“You have to remember what ropes go where, what rigging goes where so I think it’s important to do every year and when we get rookies I think it’s important to teach them how to do it so that way we’re prepared when we go on a call,” said Kimberly Hopkins, Erie Fire Fighter.

Although firefighters within the city are not required to take a physical test each year, training like this helps highlight the strength needed to be a first responder.

“It’s also important to not only be in shape physically, but mentally. It also keeps us sharp at our games. We want to work smarter, not harder. We want to get the task done in a safe and effective manner. We are teaching the new ones and it reminds us what we need to do and how to do it properly,” said Fred Gillespie, Deputy Chief of the Erie Fire Department.

This training will continue over the next several weeks.

The sky might be the limit for this training, but the firefighters also practice for the more basic tasks such as driving the trucks and moving the hose lines.