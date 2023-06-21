(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Want to know more about a program that guides offenders toward treatment rather than the criminal system? Now here’s your chance.

The Office of Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz is inviting the public to learn about the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative.

Launched on May 1, the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) provides an alternate option to law enforcement when dealing with offenders who commit low-level, non-violent crimes and suffer from substance use disorder.

Under this initiative, law enforcement has the option to guide individuals suffering from addiction into treatment, rather than diverting them into the criminal system. LETI is a law enforcement-led initiative, but anyone can make a referral.

Anyone who is interested can attend one of the training sessions Thursday, June 29, in the Hirt Auditorium at the Blasco Library.

The free training sessions will be throughout the day and start at the following times:

8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

If interested, you can RSVP to Lynette Maggio, lmaggio@eriecountypa.gov, and indicate which session you will be attending.