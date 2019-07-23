Training underway for 2020 Complete Count Committee

Training has begun for the members of Erie County’s Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.

The committee is made up of community leaders who are tasked with ensuring a complete count for the county during the 2020 U.S. Census.

During the training session, members learn ways to educate residents about the performance of the census count. According to census officials, the census determines how much federal funding will go towards Erie County.

“Stakeholders include leaders from community service organizations, from school systems, from health care, and of course, various levels of our county government,” said Susan Licate, Media Specialist, U.S. Census Bureau.

The Complete Count Committee will have other training sessions in the county until it is time for the census to begin.