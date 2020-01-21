Training workshops being developed for creative and cultural professionals

Erie Arts & Culture partners with the Crime Victim center of Erie County to create a series of training workshops for creative and cultural professionals.

Planning for the first set of workshops is already underway. The workshops will train individual artists along with the staff and board of cultural organizations to make sure that cultural venues and institutions around the around the region remain a safe space for learning and creative exploration.

The workshops will be offered as part of the PRO Network, Erie Arts and Culture’s newest initiative launched in January 2020 through a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts.

The PRO Network will offer workshops, services, and networking events to creative and cultural professionals working in the region.